Wixams development to get railway station after 19-year delay
A new development is to get its own railway station almost 20 years after the estate was originally conceived.
Bedford Borough Council is to put £26m towards the £39m cost of the station at Wixams, south of Bedford.
It is due to be built on the Midland Main Line between Bedford and Flitwick, and served by up to four Thameslink trains an hour in each direction.
A formal planning application will be submitted "after public engagement", the authority said.
The outline planning application for Wixams, which was granted in 2003 and amended in 2012, included provision for a Station Quarter.
A separate planning application was approved for a railway station in 2012 but the permission was not implemented.
The remaining £13m from developer Gallagher was not enough to build it - and Network Rail was unable to provide the shortfall - so planning permission lapsed.
'Significant investment'
The council has now taken on the role as project sponsor and is investing the additional funds to help ensure the two-platform station, plus a car park for up to 350 vehicles, can be delivered.
Plans for the main building include toilets, a waiting room and coffee shop.
Elected Liberal Democrat mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: "The residents of Wixams have been promised a railway station for a long time, and I am pleased that we have been able to step in, fill the funding gap, and help to get this station back on track.
"This is a significant investment in the borough's transport provision, and creates more opportunity for sustainable travel here in Bedford Borough."
The authority is organising drop-in events for residents and businesses to find out more and ask questions.
After the plans are submitted, they will be subject to the usual statutory planning applications process, including public consultation.
