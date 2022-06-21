Bedford's 'spectacular' riverside improvements unveiled
The first stage of a £1.5m project to improve a "spectacular area" of a town has been completed, its mayor said.
Work on Bedford's Embankment, by the River Great Ouse, started in April.
Bedford Borough Council said 15 benches have been replaced and the walkway has a new "buff-coloured" surface.
It was funded by a government Welcome Back Fund and the EU's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), to support high streets and tourist attractions, the council said.
The Liberal Democrat elected mayor Dave Hodgson said: "I am delighted that these works down the Embankment are complete, well ahead of the River Festival, improving and enhancing this already spectacular area of Bedford.
"During Covid-19, I know so many people really valued the beautiful open spaces we have in the borough, and the benefits it can have for our physical and mental health.
"The Embankment is a wonderful place to walk, cycle or scoot, and take a seat on these new benches and enjoy the surroundings."
Further improvements, to include the planting of more trees and other flora, and erection of interpretation panels, are due to take place in the future, the council added.
The town's River Festival will take place from 23 to 24 July.
