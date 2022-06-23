Ukrainian refugee in Bedford says her art is now 'full of life'
An artist and Ukrainian refugee said her work was "full of inspiration and life" since arriving in the UK.
Maria, who studied at the Lviv Academy of Art, fled Ukraine two months ago.
Her work has been featured in an exhibition focusing on art created by migrants and refugees at St Paul's Church in Bedford.
"Back in Ukraine, I used to oil paint. But it was on this land that I got special inspiration, joy and power to paint new works of art," she said.
"I've received special life's energy on this earth, and I wanted to express it through my art.
"I'm very grateful to English people and English land. God has given me special energy so I can create new paintings here.
"I'm very happy when I create this art. They are full of inspiration and life."
Organisers Bedford Creative Arts (BCA) said the exhibition aimed to highlight the need "to provide safe and caring communities to aid healing".
Bedford-based artist, JF Jacques, from Belgium, said the project, called MIDAIR, was a way to "acknowledge the trauma suffered by many migrants coming to the UK".
Mr Jacques said migrants come to the UK due to "wars, violence, persecution, famine, poverty and other threats to one's own survival".
"Yet the stories behind the trauma get rarely told and heard," he said.
"The arts have an essential role to play to bring visibility to these untold stories and to recreate the connections that have largely been lost."
Father Luke Larner, assistant curator at the church, said: "St. Paul's Church has a long history of supporting refugees, and we continue to stand in that tradition of solidarity and welcome today."
