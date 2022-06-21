Buckinghamshire WW2 navigator remembered at exhibition
A man whose father survived being shot down twice during World War Two hopes "the memory of the sacrifice of these young men" will be kept alive.
In the second incident, Alan Green's Stirling bomber was hit on 20 June 1942. Three of the eight crew were killed.
Stuart Green said researching the story had been a way for him to connect with his father, who died when he was 12.
It features in an exhibition at Buckinghamshire New University.
Mr Green, an aviation lecturer at the university, said: "The first time he was shot down was actually by his own side on 5 May 1942 - but that time the entire crew were lucky to survive."
Alan Green, who joined the RAF in 1940, was based at Bomber Command near High Wycombe at the time.
A few weeks later, the 22-year-old navigator was shot down by a German night fighter over the Netherlands.
He and four colleagues bailed out, but three of the crew died, the youngest aged 19.
The pilot officer was briefly hidden by Dutch farmers, before being captured while on a tram.
He spent the rest of the conflict as a prisoner of war, including a spell at Stalag Luft 3 - the camp where a mass breakout took place, the story of which was turned into the movie The Great Escape.
Mr Green also discovered his father had taken part in a raid on a Skoda factory in the former Czechoslovakia, which produced tanks for the Germans, prior to his capture.
"They were guided in by the two British-trained Czech agents who later assassinated the leading Nazi Reinhard Heydrich," he said.
The exhibition at the university's campus in High Wycombe looks at Buckinghamshire's contribution to the defence sector for Armed Forces Week.
It also includes the story of the eight Lord brothers, who all survived World War One, as well as highlighting the wartime role of groups such as the Women's Land Army, the Women's Institute and the Home Guard.
