Bedford and Rushden cannabis factories discovered in police raids
Three cannabis factories found in homes have been dismantled by police in a series of raids across three counties.
Bedfordshire Police said eight men aged between 22 and 55 were arrested in a "pre-planned, intelligence-led" operation.
Six addresses in Bedford, Rushden, Northamptonshire, and Rugby, Warwickshire, were raided on Thursday.
The factories were found with "dangerous wiring set-ups being used to power heat lamps", the force said.
The men were arrested on suspicion of offences including cannabis production, money laundering and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
They were taken into police custody for further questioning, a police spokesman said.
Two cannabis factories were discovered in "residential properties" in Bedford and one in Rushden, he confirmed.
Det Insp Andy Stevens, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "We know from experience that the organised production of cannabis is intrinsically linked to violence, exploitation and a host of other criminal acts.
"It's therefore vital that we look to apprehend those involved and ensure they can't operate in our communities.
"Growing and selling cannabis is not only illegal but can also generate funds for gangs to use in other criminal enterprises.
It was part of a drive to "disrupt drug dealing networks and stop criminals making money from the illegal drugs trade", he added.
