Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray
- Published
Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound.
The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February.
Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Carnarvon Road, Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Saunders Street, Gillingham, Kent, pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to his murder.
A third defendant Cleon Brown, 28, of King Edward's Road, South Hackney, will appear at a later date.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Murray died of blood loss from a knife wound.
A trial at the same court is due to take place in September.
