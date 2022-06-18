Ridgmont residents' anger as 12th Century church vandalised
- Published
Villagers said they were "upset, disappointed and angry" after an 800-year-old church was vandalised.
Segenhoe Church in Ridgmont, Bedfordshire, dates back to the 12th Century and has been derelict since about 1830.
Maria Spearing, of Ridgmont Parish Council, said the arch inside the building was close to collapse and a grave had been vandalised.
"This is a very important building both nationally and locally," she said.
"It's on Historic England's scheduled monument list."
Ms Spearing said the vandals "seemed intent on bringing the beautiful arch down".
"We don't know what will happen," she said.
"I am really upset, disappointed and angry at the mindness act of destroying what is a very important building and not understanding the consequences of their actions."
Ms Spearing said she was concerned the arch could collapse on whoever was vandalising it.
One man visiting the building said: "I've never seen anything like it.
"It's an astonishing thing that something could be wilfully damaged - just for being bored I imagine."
Another visitor said: "I think this is a horrendous piece of sacrilege to an important and religious building."
Mark Harrison, head of heritage crime strategy for Historic England said: "We are working in partnership with Bedfordshire Police Rural Crime Team and communities across the county to prevent and investigate crime and anti-social behaviour.
"This will include the delivery of specialist heritage crime training and the development of the Heritage Watch scheme."
In a Facebook post, Beds Police said anyone with information about the vandalism should contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk