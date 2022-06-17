A1(M) between Radwell and Biggleswade closed after lorry overturns

A1M by Biggleswade, BedfordshireN Chadwick/Geograph
The road has been closed for several hours and there is congestion in the area

An overturned lorry by a retail park has closed a northbound section of the A1(M).

National Highways (NH) said it happened at about 03:00 BST and the road was shut between Radwell, Hertfordshire, and Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

Bedfordshire Police said it was at the scene and it was "anticipating some congestion in the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident".

Recovery work was underway and was expected to be "complex", NH added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Diversion routes are in operation and drivers have been asked to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbols on road signs.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics