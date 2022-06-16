Drink-driver and friends died in A5 roundabout crash
A speeding drink-driver killed himself and his three passengers after crashing into a roundabout, an inquest heard.
Zahir Baig's BMW M5 flew 77m (253ft) through the air after crashing on the A5 near Hockliffe, Bedfordshire, at about 03:40 GMT on 10 October.
The car landed on its roof and burst into flames, the inquest heard.
Mr Baig, 41, Sahir Iqbal, 39, Mohammed Uddin, 41, all from Luton were killed alongside Jason McGovern, 46, from Leighton Buzzard.
The inquest at Ampthill in Bedfordshire was told the men had been asked to leave Pink Punters nightclub in Fenny Stratford prior to the crash.
Forensic collision investigator Paul Andrews said analysis of marks on the road at the Flying Fox roundabout showed the BMW was speeding at between 84 and 107mph (135 and 172km/h).
"It went airborne across the roundabout, across a hedge and landed in a field. It skidded a short distance on the roof and caught fire," he said.
Mr Andrews said it was "likely" the cause of the crash was Mr Baig being impaired due to alcohol, fatigue and distraction.
A witness said he saw a vehicle in the air, at the same height as the roundabout traffic lights, and heard a "whoosh" before seeing an orange glow in the field.
At the time of the incident, Mr Baig's family said they were "absolutely devastated" by the death of "the best father, brother, son and uncle".
Mr Iqbal was described as an "irreplaceable" son, brother, father and husband.
Mr McGovern's family said he would be "truly missed" by all, "especially" by his wife, step-daughter and granddaughter.
Mr Uddin's family described him as "a devoted father of four beautiful children" who was "loved dearly by all of his family".
Assistant coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, Dr Sean Cummings, said: "Mr Baig was intoxicated, above the legal limit, and was speeding.
"He collided with the roundabout.
"The vehicle became airborne and landed on its roof, killing those inside."
He concluded all four men died as a result of a road traffic collision.
