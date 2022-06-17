Watford: New Sir Elton John mural goes up at Vicarage Road

Sir Elton John muralRed Five Films
A new image of the singer - and Watford Football Club's honorary life-president - has been painted in view of the Sir Elton John stand

Fans of Sir Elton John will see a new mural of the singer when he plays his two homecoming shows at Watford Football Club.

He is due to play at Vicarage Road in July to finish the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

A new image of the club's honorary life-president has been painted in view of the Sir Elton John stand.

Creators MurWalls said it was a "celebration of Elton's love for the football club".

PA Media
Sir Elton John is touring Europe and North America in 2022

The 30ft (9.1m) image of Sir Elton in a Watford kit sits on a black wall of the block of flats adjoining the Championship club's stadium along Occupation Road.

Designed by MurWalls founder, Marc Silver, and painted by project artist, Mr Meana, the mural has gone up over the past few days using a cherry picker to get to the location.

"It was tricky to get to but well worth the effort," Mr Silver said.

Red Five Films
A cherry picker was used to paint the 30ft (9.1m) image of Sir Elton in a Watford kit

The street art company uses a team of artists, who, since 2019, have completed several high-profile murals including an image of Jordan Henderson lifting Liverpool's Premiership trophy in 2020.

In Watford, the company produced an image of Graham Taylor on the side of a house and a mural adorning the subway leading to Vicarage Road Stadium.

Watford Council
Murwalls also created a mural of Graham Taylor which Watford FC's record holding goal scorer Luther Blissett enjoyed

Mr Silver said it originally had a request from a resident who wanted Sir Elton painted on the side of their house, but the home was in a conservation area and the planning permission process would have taken too long.

"We consulted the club and it came up with the perfect place so it was a blessing in disguise," he said.

"It's a celebration of Elton's love for the football club and coming back to play there."

Elton John and Watford FC

Getty Images
Sir Elton had a stand at Vicarage Road named after him in 2014
  • The Candle In The Wind singer became chairman of his boyhood team in 1976 and oversaw a period of great success after appointing Graham Taylor as manager in 1977
  • The pair took the club from the Fourth Division to the top flight
  • The club were runners-up in the First Division during their first spell at the club
  • Sir Elton has played the venue three times previously, having first appeared there in 1974 dressed as a hornet, in tribute to the club's nickname

Mr Silver said the project has been fully supported by both Watford FC and Sir Elton's team who have been consulted throughout.

Mark Collins, who lives near the stadium, said: "It's not my first choice of mural, yet given where it is, overlooking the stadium, and his known fondness of the club, it makes sense."

Mark Collins
Mark Collins, who lives near the stadium, said the mural "makes sense"

Last year, when he announced the Watford shows as part of his farewell tour, Sir Elton said he and the club had "been on quite the journey together".

"I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time," he said.

The shows take place on 3 and 4 July.

Getty Images
Alongside Sir Elton, former Watford manager Graham Taylor oversaw five separate promotions

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics