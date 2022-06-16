Campaigners urge council to save Clophill footbridge
Campaigners are urging a council to keep a footbridge over a busy road.
Central Bedfordshire Council are considering replacing the bridge with a toucan crossing at the A507 between Clophill and Shefford.
Cllr Kevin Collins in charge of planning at Central Bedfordshire Council said the changes should "encourage better driver behaviour".
Campaigners are worried about safety saying removing the bridge could result in "people getting injured or worse".
Dean Elcome, who set up the 'Save Clophill Footbridge' Facebook page said that with the developments there was "no way" he would allow his children to cross the road where the footbridge is, especially with the addition of extra lanes.
He said if the footbridge is taken away, "it will be the real prospect of people getting injured or worse".
In response to residents' concerns, Mr Collins told the BBC that although it may be "potentially more dangerous", the changes would come with a reduction to the speed limit and changes to signs along the stretch of road.
He said: "There have also been concerns raised that people with mobility issues struggle with getting up a bridge and would actually be far more welcoming of the toucan crossing that is more accessible to them."
Consultations over the plans will conclude on 11 July when the council could decide if the proposed changes should go ahead.
