Stewartby building work in doubt as new developer needed
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A future development of 1,000 new homes where 167 chimneys once stood has been put in doubt.
Hanson UK, which owns the former Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick brickworks site, near Bedford, said it was looking for a new developer.
The sale of the land to Cloud Wing, the company behind the plans, has not gone through, it added.
The four remaining chimneys on the site were demolished in September so building work could start.
In 2018, Bedford Borough Council approved the demolition of the chimneys to make way for new homes.
As well as 1,000 homes, the council gave outline planning permission for a business park, a replica chimney, a school, a heritage centre and green spaces.
Brickmaking at Stewartby
- Brickmaking in the area began when John Cathles Hill, a housebuilder, bought up various small local companies, which became the London Brick Company (LBC) in 1900
- In 1926 the LBC began to build a garden village for its employees at Wootton Pillinge
- The Wootton Pillinge LBC village was renamed Stewartby in 1936, after the Stewart family, directors of the LBC
- In the same year Stewartby was recognised as the largest brickworks in the world, employing 2,000 people and producing 500 million bricks a year
- Four of the original chimneys remained on the site, standing up to 70m (230ft) tall, until 26 September 2021
Paul Williams, head of land and mineral resources at Hanson UK, said: "Hanson divested its brick business as part of the sale of its building products division in 2015 but retained ownership of the land at Stewartby and has since been seeking a buyer.
"Unfortunately, the purchaser of the site was unable to complete the transaction within the original contractual timeframe but we are currently working with Bedford Borough Council and evaluating the options available moving forward."
The company was "committed to working with a responsible developer and breathing new life into this strategically important brownfield site to the benefit of local communities", he added.
A spokeswoman for the council said: "Outline permission has been granted for the former Stewartby brickworks site.
"Cloud Wing's option on the land has lapsed and this now sits with Hanson, the owner of the site. We are in discussions with them to understand their position."
Liberal Democrat Tim Hill, who represents Elstow and Stewartby ward, doubts "a new developer will be found in the immediate future".
He said his main priority was ensuring "a replacement chimney and heritage trail" was built on the site, as planned.
Cloud Wing was approached for comment.
