Borehamwood Market set to close due to reduction in demand
A Hertfordshire town's market will close later this year following a "significant reduction in demand".
Hertsmere Borough Council said Borehamwood Market would close at the end of August, when the current contract expires.
Lower footfall plus changes to online shopping habits had "resulted in a reduction of stalls and breadth of services", the authority said.
It added people had "overwhelmingly" said they no longer wanted the market.
The market takes place every Tuesday and Saturday along a service road off Shenley Road.
It has recently seen a steady decline in stallholders and customers and currently has between four and six traders operating.
Caroline Clapper, Hertsmere's portfolio holder for economic development, said the executive group's unanimous decision was "not a cost-based" one.
"[It is] based on evidence and consultation with residents, shopkeepers and people in the town, who overwhelming stated they do not want the market, as well as the current operator indicating they would not retender for the contract," she said.
"I appreciate this may be disappointing to some people, but this gives us an opportunity to have a blank slate to look at provision in Borehamwood and to make decisions on what is going to enhance our town, what is going to be fit for the future and what is the best location, because we all want our High Street to thrive."
She added that the council remained "committed to exploring alternative options".
"Our aim is to rejuvenate the town centre for local people and make Borehamwood a destination town for visitors," she said.