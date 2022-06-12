Hemel Hempstead cyclist raises thousands to honour mother
- Published
An intrepid cyclist has endured blazing heat, torrential rain and riding for up to 14 hours a day across Spain to honour his mother.
Will Jackson-Moore, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, completed a 3,136km (1,949-mile) cycle ride to raise funds for three charities.
He started on 21 May, his mother Ann's birthday, to remember her after she died from ovarian cancer.
Along with three friends, he completed the 1968 route of the Tour of Spain.
He said he was "tired and relieved" to have completed the "fabulous" achievement alongside three friends, Jerry Scagell from Aldbury, Hertfordshire, Simon Abrahams and James Lumpkin.
The team called Willta a Espana have so far raised £30,000 for Cancer Research UK, Harrison's Fund and Herts Young Homeless.
"It means a lot as all four of us who started finished all in one piece, despite a few incidents along the way."
He said Mr Scagell "slipped on a roundabout about one kilometre from the hotel and right outside a hospital".
"He had three stitches in his forehead and then he carried on."
At times they spent 14 hours in the saddle a day, which left them "sore".
"The hardest day was day 14, when we were absolutely exhausted.
"We'd done 250km (155 miles) and climbed 4,000m (13,123ft) of vertical height and you are absolutely exhausted and you think the next day is going to be another big day and how are you going to cope?"
He said he kept on going "as these charities depend on you".
It was an "emotional" journey because he "was thinking about my mum as we set off and it was a good opportunity to recall memories".
"We couldn't have done it with the support of our family, team members and our support team," he added.
The team set off from Zaragoza and finished at Bilbao, Spain, on 7 June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk