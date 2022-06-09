Counter-terror police arrest man at Luton Airport
- Published
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved with terrorism.
The man was arrested on Wednesday by officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command at Luton Airport on arrival from Kosovo.
On arrest, he was taken to a Bedfordshire police station and has since been released on bail.
Officers searched a house in the Watford area as part of their investigation.
