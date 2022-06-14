'It's like my therapy': Luton woman embarks on charity cycle
- Published
A woman who was told she could no longer play football after a kidney transplant is cycling across seven countries for charity.
Ottilie Quince is riding 2,500km (1,553 miles) from her Luton home to Majorca during an intrepid 21-day journey.
The 40-year-old underwent a kidney transplant operation in 2007 and has since had two bouts of cancer.
Ms Quince, who took up cycling after her recovery, said: "Cycling saved my life, it opened up a whole new world."
Her route includes the Alpe d'Huez in southeastern France which, she says, is one of the most famous climbs of the Tour De France.
Before departing, she told the BBC: "It's been incredible, it's like my therapy, you know if I ever feel low I get on the bike and it certainly makes me happy and really makes me push myself hard."
Since taking up the sport, she has raced at a number of transplant cycling events across the world and gained British, European and World titles representing Great Britain.
Ms Quince hopes to raise thousands of pounds for UCARE and The Urology Foundation. She expects to finish her journey at the end of June.
