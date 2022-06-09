M25 driver jailed after road rage incident paralysed biker
A man who left a motorcyclist paralysed after knocking him into the path of a lorry has been jailed for four years.
Ronald Ruddock, 60, was angry the rider, then aged 41, had clipped his wing mirror as he weaved through traffic on the M25 in Hertfordshire.
The court heard Ruddock struck the motorcyclist up to three times with his car in an "incident of road rage".
He was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
In a victim personal statement, the motorbike rider said: "It has changed my life dramatically.
"I am no longer able to walk or control my bowel or bladder.
"I have a young son and am no longer able to interact or play sport with him."
'Red mist'
St Albans Crown Court heard the incident happened in heavy traffic between junctions 18 and 17, near Maple Cross, at about 07:00 BST on 15 May 2019.
The traffic was said to be moving at about 10mph (16kmh).
Judge Michael Kay said the motorcyclist was behaving perfectly properly by filtering through the slow moving traffic.
The court heard a "red mist" descended on Ruddock after contact was made when the motorcyclist moved in front of him.
Mr Kay told Ruddock: "You were angry that he had rapped on your wing mirror.
"At about 10mph you turned directly towards and into his motorbike."
The judge said Ruddock "nudged" the bike up to three times.
"There is no doubt that was an extremely dangerous course of conduct," he said.
"It knocked him into the path of an articulated vehicle.
"It was mindless, it was stupid, it was for a few seconds vicious and entirely thoughtless.
"This case is an example of the potentially horrific consequences of incidents of road rage."
Ruddock, of Hainault Road, Leytonstone, in east London, was also banned from driving for six years and must take an extended retest before regaining a licence.
