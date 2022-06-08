Stevenage: Lister Hospital declares critical incident after leaky roof closes wards
- Published
A hospital has declared a critical incident after the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday demand coincided with ward closures due to a leaky roof.
The Lister Hospital in Stevenage said there had been "huge demand" on the emergency department after the four-day holiday.
In addition, two wards had to be closed due to roof leaks following the weekend's heavy rain.
The East and North Herts NHS Trust said long waiting times were "regrettable".
Medical director Dr Michael Chilvers said declaring a critical incident allowed the trust to "call on additional support from our local NHS and care partners to ensure that our patients continue to receive high quality care in a safe environment whilst we prioritise life-saving treatment".
"It is regrettable that during this time you may wait a very long time at the Lister Hospital emergency department unless you have a life or limb-threatening illness or injury," he said.
"Please be kind to our staff who are working hard to treat patients as quickly as possible."
He directed people with minor illnesses or injuries to visit the Urgent Treatment Centre at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City or to call the NHS 111 number where they could be directed to the most appropriate care.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk