Knebworth missing 80-year-old tortoise reunited with owners
- Published
An 80-year-old runaway tortoise has been reunited with her family after being found by railway workers.
Lizzie Jeanes said Twin escaped from her pen in their garden in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, eight months ago.
She was found by the side of a track by Network Rail workers.
Ms Jeanes said she had been with the wider family for seven decades and was had been "greatly missed" before being reunited with them with help from a Facebook post.
The owner said "it was horrible" when they discovered she had got loose from her pen.
"Everyone had looked after her for 70 years and I'd managed to lose her and I didn't want to tell the person who originally owned her, and is still alive, that I had lost her precious tortoise that she'd entrusted with me," said Ms Jeanes.
After months of searching for her she said she had "given up hope" but her children, Charlie, 10, and Connie, eight, "still had hope".
Then when a neighbour told them a tortoise had been found and it had been posted on a local café's Facebook page, they were reunited shortly afterwards.
"It was like all our Christmases had come together," Ms Jeaves added.
Twin, who normally lives with Joey, was found in May by three Network Rail workers on the side of the track while they were carrying out routine inspections.
They took her to the vets and cared for her overnight until her owner was found.
Ms Jeaves said that Twin "is the adventurous one" of the pair.
"She will try and escape; she will explore," she said.
Much to the children's relief both pets were now due to be micro-chipped. As Charlie said: "We don't want it happening again."
"She's been around as long as the Queen's been on the throne," Ms Jeanes added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk