Kensworth: Cat rescued from between two buildings

Reggie the cat got stuck between two brick buildings in Kensworth

Firefighters have rescued a cat that got itself trapped between two brick buildings.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to The Lynch in Kensworth just before 15:00 BST on Sunday where a male ginger cat called Reggie had got stuck.

Dunstable's Green Watch sent a crew who said they used "small tools" to free the animal.

He was eventually handed back safely to his owners.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service freed Reggie and handed him back to his owner

