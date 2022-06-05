London Luton Airport flights disrupted by power cut
Flights to and from London Luton Airport have been disrupted after a power cut, with some flights diverted to other airports.
The airport said on Sunday the power cut had caused a temporary loss of navigational aids.
A number of arrivals and departures were delayed, with passengers urged to check with their airline for details.
Engineers resolved the issue on Sunday morning, with some "knock-on disruption" likely, the airport said.
It is understood a number of flights were redirected to other airports, including Gatwick, Doncaster and Liverpool.
Some EasyJet arrivals were cancelled.
One passenger tweeted her Wizz Air flight from Kawotice in Poland to Luton had been redirected to East Midlands Airport near Derby, 87 miles [140km] away.
"Waiting on coaches since 9am! With 14 mo [month-old] boy with limited nappies," she said.
"No idea when we get to Luton."
Another Wizz Air passenger tweeted that they "gave up" having had their flight delayed on Saturday.
They spent the night "sleeping in a car with three-year-old", to then be told of Sunday's hold-up.
"Following a power failure in the area this morning, a temporary loss of navigational aids at the airport resulted in some disruption to flights," Luton Airport said.
"Engineers quickly resolved the issue and operations have returned to normal, although some knock-on delays are likely.
"Passengers should speak to their airlines for the status of their flight.
"We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused."
EasyJet and Wizz Air have been contacted for comment.
