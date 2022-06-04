Liam Gallagher: Drivers fined for using motorway as Knebworth drop-off
Several drivers have been fined for using a motorway to drop off and pick up people going to Liam Gallagher's gig at Knebworth.
The former Oasis frontman performed his first of two concerts at the Hertfordshire estate, near Stevenage, on Friday.
There were reports of long queues on the A1(M) before and after the gig.
Hertfordshire Police tweeted that fixed penalty notices had been issued.
"A reminder to those attending the Liam Gallagher shows at Knebworth today/tomorrow that drop offs/pick ups on the A1(M) will not be tolerated," the tweet said.
It urged drivers to use designated on-site areas, and said it would assist traffic managers to prevent poor parking in Park Lane, Knebworth.
Gallagher is performing a second show on Saturday.
