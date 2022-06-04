Teen found with life-threatening injuries in Luton
A 17-year-old has been found hurt in a road and is being treated for life-threatening head injuries.
Police are trying to piece together what happened to the boy, whom they initially believed was a victim of a hit-and-run attack.
He was found in New Bedford Road, close to Telford Way, Luton, at 01:20 BST on Thursday.
Bedfordshire Police said inquiries had established he had been with others in Crawley Road car park earlier.
One of the group was then seen outside Domino's in the Crystal House complex of shops in New Bedford Road, while the victim and others went under the nearby bridge towards Luton railway station.
Det Sgt Tom Hamm said: "Even at this time of night, this is a busy area of Luton and we know there were many vehicles around when these events took place.
"Sadly, we know that this boy has suffered life-changing injuries.
"We owe it to him and his family to fully investigate this and find out exactly what happened.
"Any information would help.
"If you were driving on Telford Way, parked in Crawley Road, or have any other information or context which can help us, please get in touch."
