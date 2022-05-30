Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn makes giant Jaffa Cake
- Published
A former Great British Bake Off (GBBO) winner has baked the world's largest Jaffa Cake, for a second time.
Frances Quinn, who won GBBO in 2013, used more than 160 eggs, 8kg (18lb) of dark chocolate and 15kg (33lb) of jelly for the creation.
The biscuit has a diameter of 175cm (69in), beating her own Guinness World Record set in 2017.
Ms Quinn baked the Jaffa Cake at the McVities bakery in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, for a TV show.
The cake was served to guests and crew at the live semi-finals of ITV's Britain's Got Talent.
The record-breaking cake took 11 hours to make from start to finish, was the equivalent of more than 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes and weighed in at 80kg (176lb).
Ms Quinn said: "It was an absolute pleasure to partner with McVitie's to beat the record I set five years ago."
