BBC Three Counties radio rivals 'Welcome to Luton' banner stunt
- Published
A radio station has responded to a prank "Welcome to Luton" sign near Gatwick Airport with its own "low budget" alternative.
BBC Three Counties Radio created a "Welcome to Paradise" banner near to the flight path into Luton Airport.
Presenter Justin Dealey said he had seen some "negative comments" about Luton following YouTuber Max Fosh's stunt.
He said as a result they installed a sign which "represents this town".
The banner, made of recycled paper, stretches for 64m (209ft) across land at Luton Rugby Club, about four miles (6.4km) from Luton Airport.
It is also a nod to the 1980s Campari television advert, in which model Lorraine Chase is asked: "Were you truly wafted here from paradise?" to which she replies, "No - Luton Airport."
Ms Chase told BBC Three Counties: "I hope that when people read it that I come to mind. It's a bit of an honour really.
"The people of Luton know if Luton is paradise."
Last month, air passengers were left confused after a 60m (197ft) "Welcome to Luton" sign appeared on the approach to Gatwick - which is about 60 miles (96.5km) south of the Bedfordshire town.
The Gatwick stunt was claimed by Max Fosh, who apologised if "anyone has been seriously thrown".
He said the inspiration came from similar stunts carried out in Australia and the USA.
Placing the 14 letters that are 8m (26ft) by 3m (10ft) cost Mr Fosh £4,000 - but Mr Dealey said the station had built their own version - which took about seven hours to install - on a "very low budget".
"We feel that Luton deserves its own sign actually in Luton, so we erected a sign which we think represents this town," he said.
He told people they could see the sign if they "look out of the right hand side of the plane about 90 seconds before arriving" at Luton Airport.
Sinead McNamara, of Love Luton, said the radio station had "absolutely nailed it".
"I'm a born and bred Lutonian and hugely passionate about it," she said. "I think when people actually come and experience Luton it's a lot different to what the perception is."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk