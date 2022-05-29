Stevenage teen who died was on his way home from school prom
- Published
A teenager was on his way home from his school prom when he was fatally assaulted, his family said.
Hertfordshire Police said Kajetan Migdal, 18, died from his injuries in hospital after the incident on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, at about 23:20 BST on Friday.
An 18-year-old man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of murder.
In a statement, Mr Migdal's family said they were "devastated" and he would be "greatly missed by all who knew him".
His aunt Corrie Everett, who has set up a fundraising page online for funeral costs, said her "handsome, talented, smart" nephew was on his way home from his prom.
She said he had his "whole life ahead of him and an exciting summer planned".
Mr Migdal's family said he was a "loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future" and he was known for his "love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships".
"As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things," they added.
Mr Migdal's school, The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School, also confirmed the assault happened after the Year 13 prom.
It said it understood the attack to be "unprovoked by someone unknown" to Mr Migdal.
Police said the arrested man remained in custody.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk