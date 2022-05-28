Stevenage teen's death prompts murder investigation
A murder investigation has begun after a teenager was fatally injured.
Police said Kajetan Migdal, 18, was injured during an incident on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, at about 23:20 BST on Friday.
He was taken to the town's Lister Hospital where he died in the early hours.
Hertfordshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Stevenage had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and inquiries were ongoing.
