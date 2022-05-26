George Floyd death marked in Milton Keynes with artwork
- Published
The death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement has been marked with a public artwork.
A pillar has been added to those already at the Milton Keynes Rose, which mark events of local, national or international significance.
Wednesday marked two years since the death of Mr Floyd which was filmed by a bystander and led to global protests.
Reverend Edson Dube from the Milton Keynes Methodist Circuit said the murder "affected the whole world".
Mr Floyd died on 25 May 2020 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, sparking widespread protests around the world.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to more than 22 years in jail.
The pillar at the Milton Keynes Rose has an inscription reading: "No person should put their knee, chain or noose on another's neck because of their colour."
Opened in 2013 the open-air public artwork in the city's Campbell Park features granite pillars of varying heights inscribed with dates and information about significant events.
Mr Dube, who was involved in the unveiling of the new pillar, said: "It's a recognition by this city and the community that it's something that we're still dealing with in our lives today.
"Racism has always been there even before the death of George Floyd but that has sparked a conversation that most communities will still be going through."
"We cannot solve it overnight but it is a conversation that will go on for ever, but I am very pleased that as a community in Milton Keynes we are able to have this conversation together."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk