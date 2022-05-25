Police incident sees A421 near Bedford closed by police
- Published
Police have closed a main road while they deal with a major incident.
Bedfordshire Police shut the A421 southern bypass near Bedford between the junction with the A600 and the A603 at Willington, just before 07:00 BST.
National Highways said delays of three miles have built up in both directions, and drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.
The A600 bridge at Shortstown has also been shut.
