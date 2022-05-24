Murder arrest after Radlett pool party death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a swimming pool at a party.
Paramedics called police to a house in Theobald Street, in Radlett, Hertfordshire, at about 04:50 BST on Sunday.
A man, aged in his 20s, was taken out of the pool unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 34-year-old man from Brighton was arrested and released on conditional bail until 17 June.
Hertfordshire Police said the family of the deceased man was being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "We are trying to piece together what happened and I would like to appeal for the public's help.
"There was a party happening in the house at the time and although we've spoken to a number of attendees, we believe there are others who left the party early but could still have information that will help our investigation.
"Please get in touch if you think you might be able to help. The man's family need to understand what happened."
A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the man's death happened at the same property where a man drowned after going into a swimming pool with a woman he had been dancing with at a James Bond-themed swingers' party in March 2015.