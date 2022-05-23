Milton Keynes councillor sorry over alleged anti-Semitic posts
A Labour councillor under investigation for sharing allegedly anti-semitic posts on Facebook has apologised.
Ansar Hussain, who serves on Milton Keynes Council, was suspended by the Labour group last week over posts he shared in 2015, as first reported in the Jewish Chronicle.
He said he was sorry for any hurt he may have caused and said he would fully co-operate with the investigation.
The Labour Party said it took all complaints seriously.
Mr Hussain will remain as an independent councillor for Wolverton ward, where he was elected in May 2021, until the investigation has concluded.
He has also been a town councillor in Wolverton for more than 10 years, and was its mayor in 2018.
In a video posted on Milton Keynes Labour Party's Facebook page in March last year, he said he had had the "privilege" of serving its diverse community.
