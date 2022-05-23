Kempston murder inquiry begins after assaulted man found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at home the day after a reported attack.
Mickey Havil, who was in his 50s, was found by police at his home in Massey Close, Kempston, near Bedford, on 14 May, after concerns about his welfare.
Bedfordshire Police said he had been assaulted outside a shop in Bedford Road, Kempston, at about 22:00 BST on 13 May.
A man in his 30s has been released on bail.
Police said Mr Havil's next of kin were being supported by family liaison officers and inquiries were ongoing.
Det Insp Lee Martin said: "We are urging anyone with any information at all to get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"We would like to know where the victim went following the assault, and what led to him being found dead in his property the following day."
