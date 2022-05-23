Newport Pagnell FA Vase victory 'fantastic' for community
The mayor of a town whose football team won the FA Vase said the victory was "fantastic" for the community.
Newport Pagnell Town FC beat Littlehampton Town 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Mayor of the Buckinghamshire town, Paul Day, said: "What a performance by the team, by the club and by the town.
"It isn't just about one team of men, who are brilliant lads, who do a fantastic job, but it's about what it does for the community overall."
It was the first time in its history that the United Counties League side, who play in the ninth tier of the English football league pyramid, had played at Wembley.
Mr Day said the club was a "really established part of the community", and many people in the town, which has a population of about 15,000, have been involved with them in some way.
About 7,000 Swans fans saw two goals from Ben Shepherd and one from Kieran Barnes, who fired them ahead with a superb 25-yard half-volley.
Mr Day said even the vicar had arranged to have a Sunday off to attend the match.
THAT IS SPECTACULAR! 🎯— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022
Kieran Barnes with a moment he'll never forget as he puts Newport Pagnell into the lead at Wembley with a stunning effort outside the area! 🤩 #FAVase #FAVaseFinal pic.twitter.com/D41apk8T1C
Mr Day said the win meant a lot to the whole town.
"We have a very strong identity of a little town with a big heart trying to make a difference," he said.
He said the club had 27 youth teams with about 400 children playing.
"Every Saturday morning there are hundreds of young people learning about football and fitness," he said.
"[The club is] a critical part of the community, they are really established in the town and do good work.
"People are just so ecstatically happy, the whole town is proud - even after the semi-final people were hugging each other in the street."
He said that the day itself was "surreal" for a club that usually has a gate of about 150 people.
"We just hope now that more of the 7,000 that went to Wembley come along to matches regularly," he said.
