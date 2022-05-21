Green air travel possible - Cranfield University professor
Airports can be green and air travel could be cheaper eventually, but first a high level of investment is needed, a scientist has told the BBC.
Prof Pericles Pilidis, of Cranfield University in Bedfordshire, said new hydrogen-powered airliners could be a reality within 10 years.
He claimed expanding airports could also be greener in the long term.
Meanwhile, Luton Airport said its new rail link between the terminal and railway station would cut emissions.
Prof Pilidis, head of Cranfield's Power and Propulsion Department, said zero-carbon hydrogen-powered aircraft would stop air travel damaging the environment.
Asked if airport expansion could be green, he said: "The answer is a categorical 'yes' - subject to the right investments being put in place.
"There is going to be a high transition cost - but in the longer term green aviation could be cheaper than the air travel we have at the moment."
At Luton Airport, a brand new Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) system, that will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station, is due to open this year, which the airport said would reduce its carbon footprint.
The council-run company that owns the airport - Luton Rising - said its latest expansion plans had been designed with the environment in mind.
It is proposing to increase the annual number of passengers from 18 to 19 million.
The plans will be independently judged by four legally bound criteria - aircraft noise, air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and public transport use.
Graham Olver, chief executive officer of Luton Rising, said: "Green-controlled growth is the new framework to make absolutely certain to everyone that when there are promises made for the environment in developing the airport, the promises are kept."
'No-one taking responsibility'
But environmentalist Jeremy Williams, of Zero Carbon Luton, said he was not convinced by the airport's arguments.
"The problem you always have is that Luton Airport can only control ground operations," he said.
"So things like DART will help reduce emissions on the ground, but as soon as the planes take off, no-one is taking responsibility for those emissions.
"The carbon footprint of Luton Airport in 2019 was 1.4 million tonnes of CO2... 1.2 million tonnes of that was from the planes.
"So green-controlled is great and I applaud them for it, but we're talking about a small fraction of the overall impact."
The government is holding an inquiry into Luton Airport's expansion plans.
