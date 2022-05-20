High Wycombe: Ban for man who rode e-scooter with baby on chest
- Published
A man who rode downhill on e-scooter with a baby strapped to his chest will be banned from using the hire vehicles, a councillor said.
The man was seen travelling at 20mph on Totteridge Road in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The e-scooter was a Zipp model that is part of a Buckinghamshire Council trial.
The council said it was "vital" riders follow "rules and rides safely".
A Zipp Mobility spokesman said: "All of our scooters are GPS-tracked and we are using this information to investigate this further.
"We actively discourage unsafe riding and we encourage anyone who witnesses misuse of our scooters to report it to us."
'One rider only'
The spokesman said the company was working with the "relevant authorities" regarding its investigation.
Councillor Steven Broadbent, cabinet member of transport, said: "Safety is our number one priority with our e-scooter trials and it's vital that anyone riding an e-scooter follows the rules and rides safely.
"E-scooters are built for one rider only, so no additional passengers are permitted by law.
"Zipp Mobility have confirmed they will be banning this particular rider from using them again."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk