'Hero's send-off' call for D-Day veteran from Bishop's Stortford
A veterans organisation has called on people to give a World War Two D-Day hero the "send-off he deserves".
Cyril Banks, from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, died aged 97 on 6 May.
He enlisted in the Royal Navy aged 18 in 1943 and was deployed on mine-sweeping operations off Gold Beach during D-Day in 1944.
The Southampton Veterans' Trust has asked members of the public to attend his funeral, which is being organised by his family in Harlow, Essex.
Mr Banks, who was a carpenter, moved into a care home for the last three years of his life.
Remembering D-Day, he told the Not Forgotten Association: "We saw bodies floating in the water, including an American paratrooper... We found him drowned but later gave him a decent burial at sea.
"The horrendous things that were happening will live in my mind forever."
He later served in South East Asia, where he assisted in the repatriation of Australian prisoner of wars.
In a television interview in 2019, Mr Banks spoke of the loneliness of being a widower following the death of his wife Vera.
In 2016, Mr Banks set up an online fundraising page after he was scammed out of £9,000, which raised £18,000, half of which he gave away to charity.
A spokesman for the Southampton Veterans' Trust said: "We want to help give this hero the send-off he deserves."
His funeral will take place at Parndon Wood Road Crematorium in Harlow, Essex, at 16:30 BST on 30 May.
