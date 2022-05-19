Paraglider in hospital after Dunstable Downs crash

A man has been rescued by the emergency services following a paragliding accident.

The fire service said crews were called to Dunstable Downs, near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, earlier.

The man was unconscious when they found him and he was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said he is now believed to be suffering "with only some back pain and suspected broken ribs".

