Shani Warren: Man jailed for life over body-in-lake murder
- Published
A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for the murder of a woman found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.
Shani Warren, who lived in Stoke Poges, was discovered in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
Donald Robertson was found guilty of the false imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of the 26-year-old.
He was also convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in Slough in 1981.
Passing sentence at Reading Crown Court, Mr Justice Mark Wall said the wait for justice would have caused Ms Warren's family "extra anguish" on top of their "unimaginable" suffering after losing a loved one in "such brutal circumstances".
He said Robertson had shown "no remorse" for his behaviour.
"You did not even have the courage to attend this trial and confront the evidence of what you had done," he said.
"You are a self-centred man who cares nothing for the suffering and feelings of others and lacks any understanding of the way in which your conduct has destroyed and damaged other people's lives."
The court heard Robertson was a serial offender who had carried out attacks before and after he murdered Ms Warren.
In October 1981, he admitted the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Farnham Royal, and was convicted in 2010 of the rape of a 17-year-old girl who was walking home after missing the last train just a few miles from Taplow Lake in 1987.
On Good Friday in 1987, Ms Warren had gone out to dispose of grass cuttings and buy an Easter egg but never returned.
Her car was found abandoned in a layby on the A4 with the grass cuttings still inside - and the Easter egg in the footwell.
On Easter Saturday, a dog walker discovered Ms Warren's body in the lake.
Her hands had been tied with a car jump-lead, her feet bound with a tow rope and her mouth gagged with a piece of cloth.
The jury was told a post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as drowning.
"In other words, she must still have been alive" when she went into the water, prosecutor John Price QC said.
Six years prior to murdering Ms Warren, Robertson kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old girl in Farnham Lane, Slough, the court heard.
He was also found guilty of the attack on Tuesday.
His victim described Robertson as "the monster that put my life in turmoil".
She said she could "finally get some closure" after his conviction and urged other people not to be afraid to ask for help.
Robertson was convicted in both cases thanks to new DNA evidence discovered by a police cold case team.
There were traces of DNA that matched Robinson's on the underwear of the teenager and Ms Warren, as well as further traces on the mouth gag used on her.
Ms Warren's brother, Stephen Warren, said his family "cannot imagine what the last moments of Shani's life must have been like".
He said his parents, who died last year, "never recovered" from her untimely death.
"No punishment is enough for her attacker; a psychopath and a coward who lacked the courage to attend court, or even to give evidence via a live link," he said.
Thames Valley Police said it was sorry it had taken so long to bring Robertson to justice.
The force's major crime review team's principal, Peter Beirne, said: "We've only been able to do that as a result of advancements in forensic science.
"It was not as a result of any lack of effort on behalf of the police."
Mr Justice Wall said the 30-year sentence gave Robertson "little hope of ever being able to apply for release".
He added that Robertson will only be released in 2052 if the parole board regarded it as "appropriate to do so".
"Otherwise, you will spend the rest of your life in prison, however long you may live for," he said.
Robertson was sentenced to 30 years for murder, 10 years each for the charges of false imprisonment, kidnap and rape, and eight years for indecent assault - all to run concurrently.
