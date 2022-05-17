'Everyone safe' after lorry is destroyed by fire on the M1
Pictures released by a fire service reveal the extent of a lorry fire that broke out on in the middle of the M1.
Crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the southbound motorway, between junctions 11 and 10 for Luton, at 14:10 BST on Monday.
It said "everyone was safe" and the lorry driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The M1 stayed open with four miles (6km) of tailbacks, according to National Highways.
Delays of up to 45 minutes were reported.
