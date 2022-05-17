Shani Warren: Man guilty of murder in 1987 Taplow Lake case
A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman who was found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.
Shani Warren, who lived in Stoke Poges, was discovered in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
The jury at Reading Crown Court convicted Donald Robertson of the false imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of the 26-year-old.
The 66-year-old was also found guilty of the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in July 1981.
Thames Valley Police said it was "a regret" there was not enough evidence at the time to charge Robertson with the teenager's rape in Farnham Lane, Slough.
Days after being released in connection with the attack, Robertson raped a 14-year-old girl in Farnham Royal. He pleaded guilty to the rape in October 1981.
In 1987, less than two months after killing Ms Warren, Robertson raped a 17-year-old girl who was walking home after missing the last train, just a few miles from Taplow Lake.
He is currently in prison for the attack after being convicted in 2010.
Robertson was also previously convicted of burglary with intent to commit rape, and the kidnap of a woman in an incident in April 1990.
