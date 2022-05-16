Shani Warren: Jury retires in 1987 Taplow Lake case
The jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.
Shani Warren was discovered in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
Standing trial at Reading Crown Court, Donald Robertson denies the false imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of the 26-year-old.
The 66-year-old also denies the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in July 1981.
His trial has heard he has convictions for raping two girls aged 14 and 17 in separate incidents in August 1981 and June 1987 respectively.
He also has a conviction for burglary with intent to commit rape, and the kidnap of a woman in an incident in April 1990.
Prosecutors said new DNA evidence that came to light decades on from the attacks on Ms Warren, who lived near by in Stoke Poges, and the 16-year-old girl was the "cornerstone" of the case.
The jury was told DNA traces found on the underwear of both victims as well as on a mouth gag used on Ms Warren were a match for the defendant.
Mr Robertson, who is in prison and has not attended his trial, has not given evidence in his defence, but his lawyer warned the jury against convicting him on the basis of his other crimes.
