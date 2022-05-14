Child dies after incident at Luton David Lloyd health club
- Published
A child has died after an incident at a David Lloyd health and leisure club.
Police were called to "a concern for welfare involving a child" at the club in Capability Green, in Luton, shortly before 20:00 BST on Thursday.
Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital, but she died shortly afterwards, police said.
A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said Luton Council's Health and Safety team and the Health and Safety Executive were investigating the incident.
The club is currently closed.
The BBC has asked David Lloyd Clubs for a comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.