Luton Airport: Passenger numbers top 1.2m in April
- Published
New jobs are expected at Luton Airport where managers are expecting the "busiest summer since 2019".
The Bedfordshire airport had 1.2m passengers pass through its gates in April compared with 106,000 in April 2021.
Alberto Martin, chief executive at Luton London Airport (LLA), said the figures demonstrated its "continued recovery".
The airport is owned by Luton Rising, a company owned by Luton Borough Council.
Mr Martin, said: "The launch of new destinations and the opening of new shops and restaurants, along with a great customer experience are a clear signal that LLA is truly back in business and positions us as the airport of choice for people travelling this summer."
The airport, which is the UK's fifth busiest, said in "preparation for its busiest summer since 2019" it was looking to recruit staff in a number of jobs including security, retail customer service and hospitality, and positions to work on the Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) system, that will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk