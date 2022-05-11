HS2 tunnel fire: Workers shelter in digger near Rickmansworth
An investigation has begun after a fire in a tunnel being constructed for the HS2 high-speed rail line.
HS2 Ltd said the "small" fire happened at a Chiltern Tunnel site near Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire on Tuesday evening.
The company confirmed three workers took shelter on a tunnel boring machine in a safety chamber and nobody needed hospital treatment.
It said the tunnel was safely evacuated once the fire had been put out.
An HS2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the emergency services attended an incident at the HS2 Chiltern Tunnel South Portal site yesterday evening.
"An investigation into the incident is ongoing. All personnel are safe and accounted for."
The boring machine was not damaged by the fire, which was about a mile (1.6km) away, and the company said staff followed usual safety procedures by staying in a safety chamber until the incident was under control.
HS2 is a multi-billion-pound project intended to create high-speed rail links between London and major cities in the Midlands and North of England.
The 16km (10 miles) Chiltern Tunnel is the longest tunnel on the section between the capital and Crewe.
