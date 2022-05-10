Houghton Regis fire: Tortoise, dogs and birds rescued from blaze
A tortoise, two dogs and six birds have been rescued from a house fire.
The small fire started in the enclosure of George the tortoise in Parkside, Houghton Regis, on Monday afternoon, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Neighbours heard a smoke alarm and alerted the fire service.
George was rescued from the blaze, together with the birds and dogs, with no injuries to any animals, the service said.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
In 2019, firefighters in Essex rescued an "angry-looking" tortoise after it started a fire in a house.
The 45-year-old reptile had been home alone when it knocked a heat lamp on to its bedding in Great Dunmow on Christmas Day, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
