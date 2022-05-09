Met Police officer David Carrick charged with further rapes
A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a string of sex offences has been charged with further counts of rape.
David Carrick, 47, of Hertfordshire, has been charged with three offences of rape relating to one new complainant.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the offending was alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2009.
Mr Carrick faces a total of 44 charges relating to 12 women between 2003 and 2020. He is due before Westminster magistrates on Friday.
The 44 charges are:
- Twenty-one counts of rape;
- Nine counts of sexual assault;
- Five counts of assault by penetration;
- Three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour;
- Two counts of false imprisonment;
- Two counts of attempted rape;
- One count of attempted sexual assault by penetration;
- One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent;
He denied 20 of the charges in December and is listed to appear for a case management hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on 27 May.
Mr Carrick worked as part of the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.
