England results

112 of 146 councilsNumber of councillors

Watford mayoral election: Lib Dem Peter Taylor re-elected

Peter Taylor
Peter Taylor said he was "so grateful" to those who voted for him

Liberal Democrat Peter Taylor has been re-elected as the Mayor of Watford.

Mr Taylor, who was first elected in 2018, received 12,895 votes, which was more than a 50% share.

Labour's Asif Khan had 6,234 votes while Conservative Binita Mehta-Parmar received 4,404 votes. The turnout in the election was 33%.

"It is such an honour to serve as the town's Mayor and I am so grateful to everyone who put their trust in me," said Mr Taylor.

"I love this town and will do everything I can to make it an even better place for everyone."

Mr Taylor said he wanted "to make the town an even better place"

Elected mayors like Mr Taylor lead the council, in this case Watford Borough Council, and are responsible for the day-to-day running of it.

Dorothy Thornhill was Watford's first elected mayor and was re-elected three times prior to Mr Taylor being elected in May 2018, when he won by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes over Labour, after the second round of voting.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics