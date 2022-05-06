Milton Keynes election results due on Friday
- Published
Polling has ended in the local elections being held in Milton Keynes.
One third of Milton Keynes Council is elected each year on a three-year rotation, followed by a year without an election.
Results are expected to come in at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
The Milton Keynes authority has had no overall control since 2006 and is currently run as a coalition between the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats.
The two parties agreed a coalition after last year's local election, when the Conservatives made sizeable gains.
After the 2021 election, the Tories were the largest party on the unitary authority with 24 seats - but it needed 29 to have overall control.
Votes have been cast in council and mayoral elections across England, Wales and Scotland, and for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
