Shani Warren murder accused's DNA found in girl's underwear, court told
A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a lake left DNA in the underwear of a 16-year-old girl he allegedly raped, a court has heard.
Reading Crown Court heard Donald Robertson was questioned about an attack on the girl in 1981, but denied involvement and was released.
The 66-year-old denies kidnapping and raping the girl on 16 July 1981.
He also denies the false imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of Shani Warren between 16 and 19 April 1987.
The court was told the 16-year-old had reported being attacked less than four miles away from where Ms Warren's body was found in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire.
'Major contribution'
Presenting findings from recent analysis of samples that were taken in 1981, forensic scientist Stephen Paddock said traces of three people's DNA had been found on the girl's underwear.
He said the profiles could have been from the evidence being previously contaminated in a lab, but agreed with prosecutor John Price QC's suggestion that the result showed "an apparent major contribution... which matched the DNA reference sample from Mr Robertson".
Mr Paddock said it was his opinion that the DNA matching the sample had "originated from semen" and it was a "billion times" more likely Mr Robertson was one of the three DNA sources than not.
The court has previously heard Mr Robertson, who was not in court, had convictions for raping two girls, who were aged 14 and 17, in separate incidents and had also been convicted of burglary with intent to commit rape and kidnap.
Mr Justice Wall previously told the jury it was Mr Robertson's right to choose not to attend and it should not be held against him.
The trial continues.
