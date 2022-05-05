Elections 2022: Polls open in Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire
- Published
Voting has begun in local elections being held in Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire.
A third of seat are being contested at Milton Keynes, Welwyn Hatfield, Stevenage, Broxbourne, Watford, North Herts and Three Rivers councils.
All the seats are up for grabs at St Albans City & District Council and there is also an election for the mayor of Watford.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Across the UK, voters will elect councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland, and for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Related Topics
- St Albans City & District Council
- Welwyn
- Stevenage
- Watford
- Broxbourne
- Hatfield
- Broxbourne Borough Council
- North Hertfordshire District Council
- Watford Borough Council
- Milton Keynes Council
- Milton Keynes
- St Albans
- Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
- Stevenage Borough Council
- Three Rivers District Council
- Welwyn Garden City